Furever Friday: Momma Eve looking for a forever home

Meet Momma Eve, a sweet pittie who is super friendly and looking for her forever home.

Momma Eve is the mother of 5 wonderful puppies who have already been adopted and she is still a baby herself at around a year and a half old.

She knows basic commands and loves every person she meets. She still has lots of puppy energy and gets the zoomies sometimes so a home with older children may be best.

Momma Eve came to our friends at Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue after she and her pups were on death row in the Carolinas.

She still has some puppy tendencies but she is maturing each and every day and is well on her way to becoming someone’s dream dog.

If you’re interested in getting to know Momma Eve, reach out to our friends at Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue or click this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group