Furever Friday: Mix-breed pup Pasta looking for a forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Meet Pasta, a two-year-old mix-breed girl looking for a forever home.

Pasta came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in September 2023. She loves scratches, cuddles, and cozy blankets and is the perfect pup.

Pasta needs some more training and would do best with a family who loves her and has older children. The Animal Rescue League says she has a little too much energy for younger kids.

For more information and to adopt Pasta, visit the link here.

