Furever Friday: Milo looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Milo, an adorable 6-month-old lab looking for a forever home.

Milo came to From Alone to Home Rescue after he was found all alone in a field in Texas, absolutely starving and doing his best to survive

Milo would do well in any home where his parents just want to love him. He loves playing but also likes relaxing on the couch.

For more information and to adopt Milo, visit the link here.

