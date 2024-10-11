Furever Friday: Meadow looking for a forever home

Meet Meadow, a young puppy full of life and love.

Clifford is a 3-month-old mix “as sweet as a sugar cookie and cuddly as your favorite teddy bear.”

Meadow does great with other dogs and loves exploring and discovering new things.

Meadow came to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton from down south. She is currently fostered in a home with her friend Stella and would love a home with another dog.

For more information on Clifford and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

