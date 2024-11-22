Furever Friday: Macaroni is looking for his forever him

Macaroni is looking for his forever home.

This 3-year-old velvety gentleman came to Crops and Flops Rescue from local animal control after being tied up and abandoned with another dog on state land with a face full of porcupine quills.

Mac is full of cheesy goodness and gets silly and excitable when he has to go out. He loves snuggling up on the couch or in the middle of the human beds and hasn’t found a treat he didn’t like.

Boston 25′s Ray Villeda introduces Macaroni in his latest edition of Furever Friday in the video above.

Those interested in adopting Macaroni can visit Crops and Flops Rescue for more information.

