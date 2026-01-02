Furever Friday: Loucho looking for a forever home

QUINCY, Mass. — Meet Loucho, an adorable three-year-old Shar-Pei who is looking for a forever home.

Loucho came to the Quincy Animal shelter after his previous owner had allergies in the home.

He is very typical of his breed—loyal, calm, protective, and dignified. Shar-Peis can be a bit aloof at first, which can make meet-and-greets feel challenging, and Loucho is no exception.

Loucho has a chicken allergy but would do good in any home.

He walks well on leash, enjoys being playful, and loves to explore and sniff his surroundings.

For more information on Loucho, visit the link here.

