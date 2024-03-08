Furever Friday: Mindy, a Labrador Retriever mix, is looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Mindy, a sweet, two-year-old dog that is looking for a forever home.

The Labrador Retriever mix came to MSPCA Angell after she was found as a stray in South Carolina.

Mindy can be a little worried in new situations, but once she settles in she is very cute and silly, shelter officials said.

Mindy loves snuggles and curling up in your lap.

She is looking for a home that can help her learn about the world in a safe and fun way.

For more information on Mindy and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

