Furever Friday: June Cleaver looking for a forever home

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Meet June Cleaver, an adoptable 7-year-old, bubbly, and beautiful bully who is looking for a forever home.

June has had a lot of litters and is subsequently the head of the mom squad.

June is currently at Crops and Flops Rescue and would do well in any home.

She will do well in a home with kids, cats, and other dogs. June is an easy dog to care for, and is so easy to love, and is thirsty for a real family to make all her dreams come true.

For more information on June Cleaver, visit the link here.

