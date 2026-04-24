Furever Friday: Jax looking for a forever home

Meet Jax, an 8-month-old, 50-pound fuzzy-faced, super-friendly Lab mix puppy!

He may have an adorable scruffy beard but Jax is far from a grumpy old timer!

Jax adores people and always enjoys meeting new friends of all ages.

He is outgoing and playful with other dogs of all ages and sizes. He has also done well when introduced to cats!

He loves going on walks and is well-behaved on a leash. Like all pups, he is curious about his surroundings and confident in new environments.

If you’re ready to weclome Jax into your home, please apply at https://www.saveadog.org/applytoadopt.asp,

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