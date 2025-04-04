Furever Friday: Gabby is looking for her forever home

Gabby is a very special girl. She is a 1-year-old terrier mix that weighs 33 pounds.

Whatever happened in her past doesn’t matter—it never dimmed her spirit.

She’s full of love and companionship, and she’s going to make the perfect addition to any family.

She is amazing! Gabby has been nothing but a good girl—she doesn’t bark, she doesn’t demand much, and she gets along well with other dogs.

She just wants to be your everything.

Whoever welcomes Gabby into their life will be incredibly lucky.

She’s the perfect girl!

