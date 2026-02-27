Furever Friday: Ellie looking for a forever home

NEW BOSTON, NH — Meet Ellie, a beautiful Pitbull mix looking for a forever home.

Ellie is a four-year old girl and the perfect dog for anyone that loves to play tug! She can also be an independent lady, and can keep herself entertained too. She is easy to please.

Ellie plays hard , but naps even harder...the perfect choice for those looking for a dog that is out of the chaotic puppy times, but still young, active, and fun!

Ellie would do best with someone that loves to hike, adventure, and PLAY!

Ellis is currently at Second Chance Ranch Rescue, to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

