Furever Friday: Delta looking for her forever home

Delta, an easygoing, cuddly, social butterfly, is looking for her forever home.

Delta is a loyal sweetheart who is currently in foster care.

This active lady is a fabulous house guest, who enjoys walks, hikes, and playtime with toys. She likes snuggling on the couch and showing her affection.

Delta gets along great with other dogs and is a fantastic doggy playmate. She has no problem sharing with her dog pals and is open to having a dog sibling.

Delta is crate trained, easily settling in her crate for a nap or while she is home alone. Delta is looking for a family with teenagers or older who appreciate a social, smart, and loyal companion.

Delta is currently mastering the art of not jumping when she gets excited and is learning that she is not the average lapdog size she thinks she is.

Delta has really enjoyed exploring with her foster family and is ready for a loving home that enjoys the outdoors. She loves the beach, swimming, and maybe even dock diving.

Delta is patiently waiting for her forever family. If you think she’s the one, reach out to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton to give her the loving home she deserves.

