Furever Friday: Clarice looking for a forever home

LOWELL, Mass. — Meet Clarice, a 4-year-old house hippo looking for a furever home.
Clarice is a happy girl who truly wants to be around her people all day long.
Clarice has the perfect balance of energy; she loves zooming around the yard with her favorite rope toys and absolutely loves the water!
Whether it is a pool, a hose, or a splash in a creek, water always brings out her happiest side.
Story continues below Trending Shorts
When playtime is over, she handles downtime beautifully and is always ready to curl up for a good snuggle session.
She would do best in a home without children and cats.
For more information, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group