Furever Friday: Clarice looking for a forever home

LOWELL, Mass. — Meet Clarice, a 4-year-old house hippo looking for a furever home.

Clarice is a happy girl who truly wants to be around her people all day long.

Clarice has the perfect balance of energy; she loves zooming around the yard with her favorite rope toys and absolutely loves the water!

Whether it is a pool, a hose, or a splash in a creek, water always brings out her happiest side.

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When playtime is over, she handles downtime beautifully and is always ready to curl up for a good snuggle session.

She would do best in a home without children and cats.

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