Furever Friday: Cherry looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Cherry, an adorable 11-month-old girl looking for a forever home.

Cherry is a white and gray American Bulldog and English Bulldog who came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston when her family could not keep her anymore.

She is an adorable little lady who weighs almost 60lbs, so while she has short legs, she is not a small girl.

She is a social girl who greets new friends with tail wags.

Cherry is looking for a home where she can be the queen of the castle, soaking up all the love for herself.

She would do best with teens and adults only in her new home, as she is not always a fan of sharing her things.

Cherry does have some allergies that will need to be managed in her new home.

For more information on Cherry, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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