Furever Friday: Bunnie looking for a forever home

Meet Bunnie, a 5-year-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix looking for a forever home.

Bunnie was rescued from a hoarding situation in the South and has been with Boston’s Ray Villeda for the past two weeks.

Ray can attest that Bunnie has never met a stranger and loves to be held. She is low energy and thrives on a simple routine of short outdoor trips followed by relaxing indoors.

She also does well around other pets — making her an easygoing addition to just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Bunnie, please reach out to our friends at Brown Dog Coalition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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