Furever Friday: Briggs looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Briggs, an 8-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Briggs has been spending time with a wonderful foster home who happens to be a dog trainer as well.

He is a very busy boy who needs a job to challenge his brain. He would do well with someone who is involved in dog sports such as scent work or barn hunt.

In his previous home, he had been kept crated a lot while the owner wasn’t home; as a result, he was anxious about being home by himself.

For more information and to adopt Briggs, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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