Furever Friday: Blue Heeler mix Booster looking for forever home

BOSTON — Meet Booster, a two-year-old blue heeler mix who is looking for a forever home.

Booster is a medium-energy, happy boy who gets along with other dogs and dog-savvy cats. He likes his fetch and zoomies, but settles in for a good nap and loves to snuggle!

Booster was surrendered in Arkansas and brought up to Massachusetts a couple of weeks ago. He is currently in a foster home.

Booster would do well with an active family. He is big and gets a little jumpy, so he may be too much for smaller children, but has done well with older kids.

For more information on how to adopt Booster, visit the link here.

