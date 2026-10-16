Furever Friday: Blanca looking for a forever home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Meet Blanca, an adorable 2-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Blanca is a sweet mixed-breed girl who is always ready to soak up some love and attention!

She’s a playful, affectionate pup who loves being around her people and will happily trade cuddles for a good play session.

Blanca has been around kids before and has done well with them, although she can be very jumpy when she gets excited.

Her new family should be prepared to help her learn that keeping all four paws on the floor is the best way to say hello!

Blanca came to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass after her previous owner lost their housing.

She’s ready for a fresh start with someone who will give her the love, patience, playtime, and stability she deserves.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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