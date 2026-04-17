Furever Friday: Berries looking for a forever home

LOWELL, Mass. — Meet Berries, a small, 12-year-old Bichon Frise who is looking for a forever home.

Berries came to the Lowell Humane Society over 207 days ago and is super cute.

She’s an easygoing, independent girl who is happy to entertain herself, but also loves to curl up with you at bedtime. She likes to walk around the house and will also sit with you when you’re still.

Berries has a chronic dry eye condition and will need an owner who can commit to her eye care routine and work closely with their vet.

She is sensitive around her face due to the lack of care she received before coming to the shelter.

For more information on Berries, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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