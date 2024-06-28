Furever Friday: Becky looking for a forever home

Meet Becky, an adorable girl looking for a forever home.

Becky is a 1-year-old shepherd/lab mix that weighs 45lbs! She’s good with dogs and people and loves being outside and playing with her toys.

Becky has a lot of puppy energy so she’ll require some training, but she’s a fast learner!

She came to A Place for Ace after she was found as a stray in Texas. She is currently being fostered.

For information on Becky, and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

