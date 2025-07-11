Furever Friday: Alice looking for her forever home

Your home could be a Wonderland if you welcome Alice into your life.

Alice is a 7-month-old bull terrier mix who has puppy energy to spare and is ready to take on the world alongside her new friends and family.

She still needs training Alice is eager to learn and is highly motivated by treats and praise.

She is extremely active and loves hitting the hiking trails, so an active family is probably best.

She is also kid-approved! She loves children and appreciates all cuddles and snacks given.

A vet found Alice had a heart murmur and she needs twice-daily meds but is recovering beautifully. Just be sure to take her to her appointment in September.

If you’re interested in adopting Alice, click this link or reach out to our friends at Broken Tail Rescue.

