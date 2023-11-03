Furever Friday: 3-year-old Gravity looking for his forever home

BOSTON — Meet Gravity, a 3-year-old loving pup who is looking for a forever home.

Gravity was found in Tennessee back in April 2020 wandering around with a broken back.

Gravity was brought to Paws New England to get surgery just a few days later. The surgeon realized he had a lacerated spinal cord so his prognosis of regaining feeling, sensation, walking, and the ability to control his potty habits was completely unknown.

During recovery, his knees became locked in place which helped him. Gravity can walk and run (sometimes even faster than other dogs).

Gravity has been living with his foster mom since 2020 but is looking for a forever home.

Gravity loves other dogs, cats, babies, kids & humans and would do good in any home that wants to give him love.

For more information on how to adopt Gravity, visit the link here.

