Full scale emergency training exercise held at Logan Airport: ‘We always want to be in sync’

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Port Authority said nothing gets their hearts racing like an incident on the runway, which is why they train for emergencies all year round to keep people at Logan, Hanscom, and Worcester airports safe.

“It’s tough to duplicate we have to train constantly,” said Joe DeGrace III, Mass Port Authority

Ed Freni, the Director of Aviation for Mass Port Authority said the Aviation Administration requires them to do accident drills every three years. Freni said they do them more often and more than 100 people participated in one Friday.

“A smaller airplane and a larger jet make contact similar to an incident that happened some time ago, we replicated that, there are injuries, there are fatalities and we want to go through all that process making sure we shut it down quickly and everyone is safe,” said Freni.

He said it’s important first responders know everything about the airplane, the airfield, the capacity, and all the possibilities.

DeGrace said in the weeks leading up to the drill they do Incident Command System classes with their partner agencies so when a real incident happens they’re unified in their response.

“We always want to be in sync,” he said.

Freni said when it comes to Logan’s safety, it’s “impeccable.”

“Fortunately, we’ve had minor incidents like we had last week but we were ready on that in seconds, and the reason that happens like that is because we drill like this,” he said.

