15-year-old girl found dead inside Lowell home, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — The Middlesex DA’s office is investigating an apparent homicide of a 15-year-old girl in Lowell on Friday evening.

On Friday, June 14 a little after 6 p.m., Lowell police were called to a home for a body that had been located inside a Lawrence Street apartment.

The family member who located the victim reported that she observed traumatic injuries to the body, the DA says.

When police arrived on scene they located a 15-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, multiple shell casings were also located.

Later Friday night, investigators were granted a search warrant for the apartment and an investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police, and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

