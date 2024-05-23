Fugitive wanted in Massachusetts homicide captured by U.S. Marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Federal marshals in Connecticut have captured a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts in December, authorities said.

Lee George-Maldonado, 28, of Puerto Rico, is charged in Massachusetts with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit a crime, kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement on Thursday. Maldonado is also facing domestic violence charges out of Puerto Rico.

The charges stem from a Dec. 23, 2023 shooting in Fall River that left Juan Castro, 44, dead outside his home on Bank Street, authorities said.

Lee George-Maldonado (U.S. Marshals Service)

Fall River police obtained an arrest warrant for Maldonado on Friday and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend him.

U.S. Marshals arrested George-Maldonado at a home in the 20 block of Taylor Court in Willimantic, where he was hiding out, authorities said. He was taken into custody charged as a fugitive from justice and was held pending extradition to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Willimantic SWAT team and detectives’ division assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group