Fuel spill spanning 3 towns tracked to vehicle in East Bridgewater, police say

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A fuel spill along the roadway spanning three towns was eventually tracked to a vehicle in East Bridgewater, police said.

“Hazards were mitigated by fire personnel,” Plympton Police said in a Facebook post following an investigation into the fuel spill.

On Friday, while on routine patrol, a Plympton police officer noticed a fuel trail along Spring Street, police said.

Plympton Fire crews responded and followed the fuel trail into Halifax.

Halifax notified East Bridgewater, where the vehicle causing the spill was later located, officials said.

Local officials contacted the Department of Environmental Protection.

Fuel spills in roadways pose a danger and can cause accidents and health hazards, pollute the environment, and damage road infrastructure, experts say.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, first responders to a spill are usually equipped to take some action to contain it.

Containment is critical to protecting resources at risk, according to the DEP. For example, the fire department might take measures to stop the flow or contain the release with absorbents, while public works personnel deliver and spread sand, pick up debris, and provide street drainage maps to aid in the spill investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

