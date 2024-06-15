Friends and families gather for 4th annual Juneteenth celebration at Hatch Shell in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — People gathered at Martini Hatch Shell in Hyde Park for the 4th Annual, family-friendly Juneteenth celebration. June 19th commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Family and friends gathered in the park to enjoy the day Saturday. The event had food vendors, performances, and activities for children. The event is called Juneteeth Joy and is organized by The Forum for Racial Equity in Hyde Park. The event was free and open to the community. The day kicked off with a 90-minute celebration that included speakers, dancers, and exhibits. Organizers said there was yoga and Zumba instructors as well as art experiences for all ages. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reminded attendees about the significance of the day.

“It’s a celebration of freedom but also a reminder that even when there’s laws on the book or a piece of paper gets signed saying something, it’s not real until it’s live in the community in real life and practice, that’s what we strive for every day in Boston,” said Wu.

Organizers said the event also included a festival experience with two music stages showcasing a variety of themes.

The official day of Juneteenth is Wednesday.

