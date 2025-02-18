Freight train carrying printer paper derails in Massachusetts town

LITTLETON, Mass. — A freight train carrying printer paper partially derailed as it passed through a Massachusetts town on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Three boxcars came off the tracks at the Gilson Road crossing in Littleton just after 6 a.m., according to the Littleton Police Department and CSX Transportation.

“We are told the train is carrying printer paper and no hazardous materials,” the department wrote in a statement.

Police warned the public that the Gilson Road closure is expected to be in place “most of the day,” but later announced shortly before 10:30 a.m. that the road had reopened.

A photo shared by the department showed a “road closed” sign and caution barrels blocking the road leading up to the derailment.

Littleton train derailment (Littleton, MA Police Department)

CSX said there were no injuries in the derailment and that the railcars have since been rerailed with operations restored.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group