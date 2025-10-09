Freeze warning issued in Mass. ahead of temperature plunge, arrival of fall nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly all of Massachusetts is under a freeze warning or frost advisory ahead of an expected plunge in temperatures and the arrival of a late-weekend nor’easter.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Central and Southeast Middlesex, Western and Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Northern and Southern Bristol, Western and Southern Plymouth, Western Essex, and Northern and Southern Berkshire counties from 11 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.

The Boston 25 Weather Team said that Thursday tonight will be the coldest of the season. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected in many areas impacted by the warning, the NWS said.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS warned in its weather advisory. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

A frost advisory is posted for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Dukes counties from 11 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.

The NWS warned of temperatures as low as 33 degrees in those areas.

“Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Frost and freeze in Massachusetts tonight

Friday afternoon will warm up into the low 60s with sun. Saturday will also be warm with temps in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

A strong coastal storm is expected to develop later on Sunday.

“A nor’easter will be riding up the coastline Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said in his latest forecast. “Rain is going to be fairly persistent...As our storm gets closer, wind will pick up, too.”

Antico added, “It’s one of those that’s a slow-mover, and it’s going to linger. With that, we’re going to have three days that are just crummy.”

Fall storm Sunday

