Free summer meal sites for youth open across Boston

BOSTON — Boston youth now have access to free summer meals at more than 30 sites across the city, the mayor said Wednesday

The “Boston Summer Eats” meal sites will run until the end of August, Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

The program aims to close the summer food gap by providing freshly prepared meals at sites across Boston, such as community centers and schools, Wu said.

Meals are available to all youth 18 and under.

The program launched in 2017 with the goal of expanding access to free and healthy meals for youth and teens in Boston.

The Boston Summer Eats program is a partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice, Boston Public Schools, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and Project Bread, which supports the statewide program along with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and hundreds of meal providers, in Massachusetts.

“In the summer, it’s essential that every child in Boston has continued access to nutritious meals. The Boston Eats program plays a critical role in ensuring our young people are well-fed and healthy, outside of the school year, regardless of their circumstances,” Wu said.

The citywide farmer’s market coupon program is also continuing this summer, Wu said.

Residents who wish to access free meals for youth aged 18 and under can find meal sites at boston.gov/summer-eats or find additional locations across Massachusetts by calling Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

Hours of operation at summer meal sites vary.

Most meal sites will offer breakfast and lunch, while some also provide snacks.

No registration or identification is required. Youth will be required to eat on site. Due to federal regulations, there will be no “grab and go” options available at sites, Wu said.

“Ensuring our students have access to nutritious meals during the summer months is essential to their growth, health, and well-being,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement.

Also, all farmers markets in the city are open for the season, most of which will be continuing to operate weekly through the end of October in 22 Boston neighborhoods, Wu said.

City officials said residents who receive SNAP, Summer EBT, and WIC benefits to shop at farmers markets are encouraged to participate in the farmers markets program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group