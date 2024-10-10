Franklin Park Zoo welcomes new baby foal

BOSTON — The Franklin Park Zoo welcomed a new baby foal to their family.

Obi, a Poitou donkey foal, was formally introduced in a social media post on Tuesday.

The name is short for “Obernai,” a city in France. Poitou donkeys are indigenous to that region and have been under conservation watch since the late 20th century, according to zoo officials.

The animals are notable for their shaggy, corded coats and long ears.

Obi the foal (Franklin Park Zoo staffers Sheyenne, Keeper Angie and Keeper Amanda)

“Obi continues to thrive behind the scenes at the Children’s Zoo,” a Franklin Park spokesperson said. “He’s learning how to step on a scale to be weighed, how to wear a halter and he’s a pro at drinking milk prepared by his dedicated care team.”

