Framingham man convicted in connection with 2022 sexual assault

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker have confirmed the conviction of Lance McDonald, 37, of Framingham on several charges.

McDonald has been convicted of two counts of rape, one count of armed robbery, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of wiretap violation in connection with sexually assaulting a woman at the Red Roof Inn in Framingham.

On April 25, 2022, McDonald arranged to meet with the victim, a 42-year-old woman, responding to an advertisement for sexual services.

According to the statement, when the woman arrived at the hotel, McDonald physically and sexually assaulted her. He also grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her, before striking her in the head with a coat hanger and robbing her.

After the woman reported the incident to the police, investigators identified McDonald with photos provided by the woman and surveillance system screenshots from the hotel. In a subsequent search of McDonald’s phone, police found a recording of the incident, taken without the woman’s knowledge or consent.

McDonald was convicted today in Middlesex Superior Court. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2024.

