Fourth person charged in Mattapan shooting that killed man, injured four others

BOSTON — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a June shooting in Mattapan that killed a 26-year-old man and injured four others.

Cerrone Wilcox Buford, 19, was charged Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault to murder and several firearm-related offenses.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, a fight broke out in the backyard of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue on June 27 before moving to the front sidewalk.

Video and witnesses captured Wilcox Buford retrieving a gun from a bag and aiming it at 26-year-old Jose Dantes of Brockton.

Dantes suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least seven shots were fired, and four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others have been charged in connection with the incident.

Laquan Burris, 18, of Dorchester, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Javen Girault, 23, of Brockton, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Mannice Mitchner, 19, of Boston, who is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Burris, Girault and Mitchner were among the four people who suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting, along with a 22-year-old man.

Wilcox Buford was ordered held without bail. Him, Burris and Girault are all scheduled to return to court November 3 for pre-trial hearings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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