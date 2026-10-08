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Fourth person charged in Mattapan shooting that killed man, injured four others

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Fourth person charged in Mattapan shooting that killed man, injured four others Fourth person charged in Mattapan shooting that killed man, injured four others
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a June shooting in Mattapan that killed a 26-year-old man and injured four others.

Cerrone Wilcox Buford, 19, was charged Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault to murder and several firearm-related offenses.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, a fight broke out in the backyard of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue on June 27 before moving to the front sidewalk.

Video and witnesses captured Wilcox Buford retrieving a gun from a bag and aiming it at 26-year-old Jose Dantes of Brockton.

Dantes suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least seven shots were fired, and four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others have been charged in connection with the incident.

Laquan Burris, 18, of Dorchester, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Javen Girault, 23, of Brockton, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Mannice Mitchner, 19, of Boston, who is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Burris, Girault and Mitchner were among the four people who suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting, along with a 22-year-old man.

Wilcox Buford was ordered held without bail. Him, Burris and Girault are all scheduled to return to court November 3 for pre-trial hearings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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