Four decades later, police seek the killer of hitchhiker found fatally stabbed in New Hampshire

UNITY, N.H. — Eva Morse was last seen on a summer morning in 1985, hitchhiking on Route 12 in North Charlestown.

Nearly a year later, her body was discovered in West Unity on April 25, 1986.

The medical examiner determined that the 27-year-old Morse had been stabbed to death.

Eva Morse (New Hampshire State Police)

For four decades, the person responsible for Morse’s homicide has evaded capture.

On Monday, investigators appealed to the public to help find her killer.

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” state police said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information on Morse’s death is urged to submit tips to the Cold Case Unit at this website or by sending an email to coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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