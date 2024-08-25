Four-car crash on Route 495 in Plainville causes serious injuries

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 495 caused serious injuries in Plainville Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police say.

The crash occurred on the Route 495 southbound ramp to Route 1 around 8:40 p.m. and involved four cars, according to MSP.

Massachusetts State Police were not able to share the exact number of people injured.

“Collision analysis reconstruction section, Crime Scene services, and Detectives assigned to troop H are investigating,” a MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Route 1 southbound at Route 495 with I-495 and the I-495 exits on to Route 1 north and south were closed while first responders investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

