Four-alarm fire extends to three buildings in Dorchester, causes porch collapse

DORCHESTER, Mass — A four-alarm fire drew a heavy response from Boston firefighters after the blaze extended to multiple buildings and caused the decks of one of the buildings to collapse Monday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department alerted the public to the fire shortly before 4:00 p.m. The fire began at 37 Holliday Street, completely burning away the back porches of the multi-family home, the fire department shared. The fire then spread to at least two neighboring buildings.

Heavy fire in the rear 37 Holiday St Dor that extended to the building next door and the rear . A 4th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/XKrhIF4Hap — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2023

In a photo shared on social media, firefighters could be seen dousing the smoking and collapsed remains of the back porches of 37 Holliday Street with water.

The rear porches of 37 Holiday St have collapsed, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/2cQhq8zI3h — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2023

The Boston Fire Department shared on social media shortly before 4:15 p.m. that the fire was extinguished but would need major overhauling from crews.

Heavy fire knocked down on all 3 buildings, major overhauling throughout . pic.twitter.com/iC2SS9YYkj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2023

Residents in the neighborhood gathered to watch as crews from several fire trucks extended ladders to douse the roof of one building with water.

Fire crews also deployed a drone to get a bird’s eye view of the flames.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

