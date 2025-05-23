Former Seekonk postmaster accussed of stealing nearly $20k of government money

SEEKONK, Mass. — The former postmaster of the Seekonk Post Office has been arrested and accused of stealing over $19,000 in government money.

While serving as the Postmaster of the Seekonk Post Office from November 2023 to about February 2025, Bethany LeBlanc, 48, generated a total of 25 no-fee money orders to herself, totaling approximately $19,917, according to United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

“Money orders are generated by the USPS and serve as a safe alternative to sending cash or a check through the mail,” Foley said. “‘No fee’ money orders are issued solely for the purpose of paying USPS-related expenses and, thus, no fee is charged.”

LeBlanc allegedly gave false invoices for USPS expenses to clerks at the Seekonk Post Office, who would then issue the money orders to her. For many money orders, LeBlanc allegedly entered the names of her relatives and friends to make it seem as if the funds were coming from sources other than the USPS.

She then allegedly spent thousands she gained from these “no fee” money orders on personal expenses, including money spent at casinos.

The charge of theft of government money provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine

