Former school bus driver in New Hampshire pleads guilty to producing child porn

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to producing child sexual abuse material, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said.

Paul Baird, 44, of Keene, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to aiding and abetting the production of child pornography, McCormack said. Judge Steven McAuliffe scheduled sentencing for June 25.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 29, 2024, Baird took at least one sexually explicit photograph of the minor victim’s genitalia and posted sexually explicit images of the minor victim on a dark website dedicated to child pornography.

During the investigation, law enforcement found images and videos that constitute child sexual abuse material on Baird’s cell phone.

At the time of his arrest, Baird was employed as a bus driver by the Student Transportation of America, which is a school transportation company that services the Contoocook Valley School District, prosecutors said.

For the charge of aiding and abetting the production of child pornography, Baird faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, with assistance from Keene Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

