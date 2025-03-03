Former Northeastern University admissions counselor sentenced to 5 years in prison for child porn

BOSTON — On Wednesday, February 26, a Dorchester man was sentenced in federal court for receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM) obtained via Zoom chat rooms.

Beau Christopher Benson, 36, was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by a 5-year supervised release.

Back in April 2023, authorities were notified that Benson and others participated in Zoom chatrooms to share and view CSAM.

Benson recorded his participation in the chat rooms and saved the recordings, which featured videos of CSAM and conversations between Benson and others about the CSAM, to his social media account.

Approximately 15 video files depicting CSAM were found saved in his Dropbox. In addition, Benson was identified as an online user who had uploaded two files containing CSAM to a Dropbox account. Specifically, the files depicted children who appear to be approximately two to four years old.

Benson initially pleaded guilty back in March 2024.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group