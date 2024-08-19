Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during flight from Boston, resisting arrest

BOSTON — Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus faced a judge on Monday, accused of urinating on a passenger and also hitting a passenger during a Delta flight from Boston to Dublin over the weekend.

Cherilus, 40, a former Boston College standout, is charged with interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges during his arraignment in East Boston District Court.

Cherilus was released on $2,500 cash bail following his arrest on Sunday. Conditions for his release include that he remain drug and alcohol free with the exception of prescription drugs as prescribed, undergo random drug and alcohol screening, stay away from Logan International Airport unless for official travel, and to stay away from the alleged victims.

“It’s pretty egregious, according to the facts as alleged,” Judge Debra DelVecchio said in court, adding that Cherilus must inform court officials if he does leave the country.

Prosecutors said Cherilus is accused of urinating on a passenger and also hitting a passenger while in flight over Canadian waters. The plane, bound for Dublin, was rerouted back to Boston and four Massachusetts state troopers took Cherilus into custody.

About 40 to 60 minutes into the flight, at an altitude of about 36,000 feet, Cherilus “stood up midflight, walked back to seat 4C, fully exposed his genitals and began urinating on an elderly female, emptying his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds,” the police report states.

Witnesses described his behavior “as disruptive, irritable, delirious and aggressive during the flight,” the police report states.

“Due to Gosder’s egregious behavior, the entire flight experienced extreme shock, alarm and were in fear for their safety,” the police report states. Cherilus is approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

Flight crew members and witnesses then “attempted to stop Gosder’s behavior by grabbing his hands from his genitals and demanding that he return to his seat,” the police report states.

Cherilus then woke up an elderly man in another seat, began arguing over the seat, and struck him with his right hand, the police report states. Flight crew members were able to convince Cherilus to go back to his seat, where he passed out.

Later, after the flight was rerouted back to Logan Airport, it took four state troopers to restrain Cherilus “due to his size and strength,” the police report states.

A federal investigation is also underway, prosecutors said.

In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said, “Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement. Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Cherilus played nine seasons in the NFL after playing football at Boston College.

He is due back in court on Oct. 11.

