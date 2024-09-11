Former Nashoba Valley nurse speaks about Steward Health crisis ahead of Senate committee hearing

BOSTON — From patient neglect to staffing concerns, we expect to hear all of it during a Senate committee hearing on the Steward Health Care crisis on Thursday.

Among those set to testify tomorrow are members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Boston 25 News Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Audra Sprague, who worked at Nashoba Valley Medical Center for 17 years in the emergency department.

She’s now job searching since the facility was shut down in August.

Sprague talked about some of her toughest days on the job, when there just wasn’t enough staff at the hospital.

“Maybe the little elderly woman, it’s in the bed. Uncomfortable isn’t the most emergent thing, but it’s terrible to know that you’ve left her there, that she’s uncomfortable,” Sprague said. “She hasn’t gotten her pain meds, but she’s on this little stretcher or she’s in need of urine....Those are the things that would keep you up at night when you leave.”

“What do you hope to communicate during this senate hearing tomorrow?” Kavanaugh asked.

“The impact on our community is the biggest thing for closing this hospital,” she said. “Ultimately, Steward ran these hospitals into the ground.”

Steward CEO Dr. Ralph de la Torre has been subpoenaed to testify at Thursday’s hearing.

Through his attorney de la Torre has refused to testify, calling it a pseudo-criminal proceeding to convict him in the court of public opinion.

The Senate committee could opt to de la Torre in criminal contempt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

