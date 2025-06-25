Former Mass. U.S. Sen. Scott Brown launches political comeback in New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — Former Massachusetts U.S. Senator Scott Brown on Wednesday launched a Republican Senate campaign in New Hampshire, marking a political comeback in the key New England swing state.

“My life has been the American story, but I worry about what America is going to look like for my four grandchildren—and all of yours,” Brown said in a video announcement and statement shared with Boston 25 News.

Brown, who previously served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa under President Donald Trump’s first term, said his grassroots campaign is focused on “restoring leadership, securing America’s future, and delivering results for New Hampshire families.”

Brown’s announcement pits him against four-term Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, who in April announced a bid to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a fellow Democrat.

In his announcement, Brown slammed the direction of the country under Pappas and former President Joe Biden.

Brown, a native of Maine and a graduate of Wakefield High School in Massachusetts, also praised Trump’s leadership in securing the border, standing up to China, and restoring America’s standing in the world.

The campaign announcement concludes with Brown contrasting Pappas’ pursuit of a “better title” with his own vision of “a better America.”

After serving as U.S. Senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013, Brown relocated to Rye, New Hampshire, where he lives with his wife, Gail. He later worked under Trump from 2017 to 2020.

Brown most recently served as Dean of New England Law Boston in 2021.

