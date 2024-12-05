Former Mass. resident sentenced to state prison for child rape crimes

SALEM, Mass. — A former Massachusetts resident has been sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison on Wednesday following crimes of child rape.

Gjon Gjegji, 56, of Pelham, N.H. (formerly of Haverhill, Massachusetts) was found guilty on September 27 to three counts of both rape of a child and rape of a child with force. These indictments come from an incident that occurred back in March of 2007.

“We truly admire the strength and courage demonstrated by the victim in this case throughout the court process,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

After Gjegji serves his prison sentence, he will be on probation for 3 years.

