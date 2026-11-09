Former Healey staffer indicted on second federal wire fraud charge

BOSTON — Lamar Cook, a former member of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s staff has been indicted on a second federal wire fraud charge. He was arrested back in October for one count each of SNAP fraud and wire fraud.

He is expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday.

Cook was fired from Healey’s staff after he was also charged with trafficking cocaine and other firearm offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cook fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits, receiving more than $500 per month while on court-ordered pretrial release in connection with his pending indictment.

According to court filings in his federal criminal case, Cook’s bank account continued to hold balances of approximately $13,000 as of January 2026 and more than $8,800 in April 2026.

When Cook allegedly applied for SNAP benefits in April 2025, he claimed he had zero income, less than $100 in his bank account and lived in a two-person household consisting only of himself and his minor child. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cook maintained at least one bank account that held more than $8,800 on the date of his SNAP application and received thousands of dollars in additional deposits.

It is further alleged that Cook failed to disclose that his fiancée and her mother lived with him and that his fiancée earned more than $80,000 annually from Springfield Public Schools.

Cook also allegedly received a federal and state tax refund in May 2026 from his employment with Healey during the 2025 calendar year in the amount of $2,497.88. His mother also allegedly made numerous Zelle payments to him totaling $12,000 between May and June 2026 after winning approximately $1 million in the Massachusetts Lottery earlier that year.

Cook was appointed by Healey in 2023 as the Western Massachusetts deputy director in Springfield. He was terminated in late 2025.

According to court documents, Cook earned an annual salary of $130,227 and was later paid $22,374.29 in net pay for accrued vacation leave following his termination. The Commonwealth later “realized an error in paying Mr. Cook for accrued vacation leave time, the Commonwealth attempted to reverse the direct deposits, but it could not do so due to insufficient funds available in the accounts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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