Former Healey staffer facing drug trafficking charges was mistakenly paid out large sum after firing

BOSTON — The former member of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s staff accused of trafficking cocaine was erroneously paid out a large sum after he was fired.

A spokesperson with the Executive Office of Administration and Finance told Boston 25 that Lamar Cook was paid out $31,438 for his unused vacation time after he was dismissed.

The state has been working to recover the funds.

“Taxpayer dollars should never go to an individual who engaged in this type of outrageous criminal activity. This payment was erroneously made and we have taken action to get it back,” an Office of Administration and Finance spokesperson stated.

The state says that Cook has yet to repay the $31,438 and Massachusetts is preparing to take legal action and will file a complaint if he does not return the money.

Cook, 45, of Springfield, who had served as the deputy director of Healey’s western Massachusetts office, was arrested in October on charges of trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition during a traffic stop in Springfield.

The arrest of Cook came after prosecutors said investigators searched his former office at the Springfield State Office Building in connection with the interception of about 17 pounds of cocaine during a controlled delivery operation at the building the day earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

