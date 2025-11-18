Former Harvard University president steps back from public commitments over Epstein emails

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — House lawmakers on Capitol Hill could vote today to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. The vote today comes as several emails between Epstein and a former Harvard University president were made public.

Larry Summers said he is deeply sorry and is working to rebuild trust among the people closest to him. He announced on Monday night that we would step back from his public commitments—but still will continue to teach at the university.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.”

Summers, who served under the Clinton administration as the Treasury Secretary and was an economic adviser under President Obama, has never been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein. However, his emails with Epstein were among thousands of documents made public last week by a congressional committee.

The emails revealed years of correspondence between Summers and Epstein, in which Summers made sexist comments and sought Epstein’s romantic advice.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been calling for Harvard to cut ties with Summers, saying in a statement that she believes Summers cannot be trusted with students, given his past relationship with Epstein.

Summers resigned as Harvard president back in 2006 after several controversies, but still leads the school’s center for business and government.

Boston 25 News reached out to Harvard for comment.

