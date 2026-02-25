Former Harvard president Larry Summers resigns from teaching over Epstein ties, university says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former Harvard University President Larry Summers has resigned from teaching following a review of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a university spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

“In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers’ resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government,” Harvard spokesman Jason Newton said in a statement.

“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Newton said.

Last fall, Harvard launched a new investigation after the release of Epstein’s emails.

The emails revealed years of correspondence between Summers and Epstein, in which Summers, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary, made sexist comments and sought Epstein’s romantic advice, The Associated Press reported.

Summers reportedly maintained a friendly relationship with Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008, according to reports.

