Former Celtic Tony Allen arrested on drug charges in Arkansas

Former Boston Celtics guard and 2008 NBA Champion Tony Allen was arrested on drug charges in Arkansas on Wednesday, according to officials.

Members of the Poinsett County Sheriff Department pulled over a car on I-555 near Payneway, Sheriff Kevin Molder said

Allen was a passenger inside the car being driven by William Hatton, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies allegedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and had both Allen and Hatton get out of the car.

While searching the former NBA, deputies found a package containing marijuana and Hatton allegedly confessed to owning another package of marijuana.

Deputies then found drug paraphernalia and a cigarette box in the passenger seat pouch where Allen was sitting. Deputies allegedly found a clear wrapper inside the box containing cocaine.

Both Allen and Hatton were charged with possession of less than two grams of meth or cocaine and possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.

Hatton was also charged with drug paraphernalia and improper lane change.

Allen played six seasons in Boston from 2005-2010 and played a crucial role in the team’s two runs to the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010.

After departing Boston, Allen blossomed into a perennial All-Defensive team player with the Memphis Grizzlies and was dubbed “The Grindfather”. The Grizzlies retired Allen’s number in March of this year.

