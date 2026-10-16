Former Braintree detective accused of using Flock cameras to track ex-girlfriend due in court

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A retired Braintree Police detective accused of using department technology to track and harass his ex-girlfriend is due in court.

Mark Sherrick is facing a criminal harassment charge.

Records obtained by 25 Investigates show Sherrick used the department’s Flock camera system to search a license plate associated with his ex-girlfriend 1,049 times.

A department audit showed the searches began on Aug. 20, 2024, around the time the couple broke up, and continued into 2025. Court records allege the criminal harassment occurred in January and February 2025.

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According to court records, Sherrick is also accused of placing a GPS device on the woman’s car and tracking it using a department-issued cellphone.

The woman reported the alleged conduct to police, and Sherrick was placed on leave. He later retired from the department on April 2, 2025, while the town was investigating his conduct.

The Town of Braintree previously said a third-party investigation determined Sherrick had misused police resources, including license plate searches, for a personal matter that was unrelated to a legitimate police operation or investigation.

25 Investigates went to Sherrick’s home last month after first learning about the charge, but no one answered the door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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