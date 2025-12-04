Former Boston police detective indicted on OUI charges, allegedly backed truck into occupied car

A former Boston detective has been indicted on OUI charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Greg Walsh, 51, of South Boston, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and and carrying a licensed firearm while intoxicated.

Walsh allegedly backed a city-owned truck into an occupied vehicle and drove away while intoxicated, the DA’s office said.

Judge Budreau released Walsh on personal recognizance.

He is due back in court on January 15 for a pre-trial conference.

